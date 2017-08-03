Basketball stars promise an exciting day at the Dome

South African fans can look forward to an exciting evening of basketball when members of Team World line up against Team Africa in a battle for court supremacy at the Dome on Saturday.

Team World and Charlotte Hornets’ All-Star point guard Kemba Walker says fans will be treated to a great evening when the two sides locks horns in the NBA Africa Game and Basketball without Borders.

"I am super happy‚" the 27 year-old said at the global basketball development and community outreach this week.

"It's been going great with the whole set-up and yes I am fully prepared for the game.

"The NBA is doing a great job to expand our game‚ brands and helps us to be known in different part of the continent."

The on-form Walker says he is convinced by the progress the African players have made.