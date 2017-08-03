Fuzile challenged in class and the ring

Azinga "Golden Boy" Fuzile has never shied away from a challenge and the young boxer is not fazed by a tricky schedule that will see him writing his final matric exams just days after participating in a boxing tournament.

The 20-year-old boxing sensation will be part of the money-spinning Feather Super Four Series, which kicks off at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on October 21, and concerns were raised when it seemed the event would interfere with his examinations.

But his trainer, Mzamo "Chief" Njekanye, said yesterday measures were in place to ensure he was able to execute the tricky balancing act.

"I double-checked with the relevant people in the Department of Education and they assured me the timetable allows Azinga to fight before he starts with the examinations," Njekanye said.

"Measures are already in place to assist the boy with his schoolwork so that he balances it well with his training for the Super Four.

"I would never risk the child's education for boxing because sport is a short career thing.

"[Tournament promoter] Rodney Berman is negotiating for the winner of the series to be approved to fight for the WBC title."

Fuzile, of Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape, has already achieved a lot within a short period and is one of the most talked-about boxers in South Africa after only eight fights.

He holds the South African WBC youth and IBF continental featherweight belts.

He won these from revered ring veterans, Macbute "Macman" Sinyabi of Mdantsane, Giorgi Gotchoshvili from Georgia and Sydney "Skeleton" Maluleka from Limpopo respectively.

Fuzile remains undefeated and his achievements have caught Berman's attention.

The internationally respected boxing promoter included the youngster in his Feather Super Four Series and each of the four fighters will earn R175000 in the first round.

The winner will pocket a further R300,000.