NBA Africa Game between Team Africa and Team World to be shown live on SABC
SABC Sport will broadcast live the highly anticipated NBA Africa Game between Team Africa and Team World on Saturday‚ group executive Sully Motsweni announced.
"We are proud to announce that we have secured the broadcast rights for the NBA Africa Game 2017‚ coming live on SABC 1 and Radio 2000 this Saturday from 5pm‚ at TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg‚" she said on Thursday.
"We are proud to bring to our audience the high-profile NBA Africa games as we continue to align our brand with big global brands like the NBA.
"This has been a busy year for SABC Sport and we can safely say we have done good business in the market after we acquired Extreme Fighting Championships at the beginning of the year.
"In the last two months we were able to close deals for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and also the 2020 and the 2014 Olympic Games."
The NBA Africa Game pits NBA players of African origin against the NBA players from the rest of the world.
The match follows the success of the first NBA match on African soil in 2015 at the sold-out Ellis Park Arena.
Some big names that will represent Team Africa include Bismack Biyombo‚ Clint Capela‚ Corgui Dieng‚ Joel Embiid and Salah Mejri.
Team Africa will be captained by Thabo Sefolosha of Atlanta Hawks and South Sudan-born Luol Deng of Los Angeles Lakers.
Mavericks Dirk Walker of Germany and the US born Kemba Walker of the Charlotte Hornetts will lead Team World.
- TimesLIVE
