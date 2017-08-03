SABC Sport will broadcast live the highly anticipated NBA Africa Game between Team Africa and Team World on Saturday‚ group executive Sully Motsweni announced.

"We are proud to announce that we have secured the broadcast rights for the NBA Africa Game 2017‚ coming live on SABC 1 and Radio 2000 this Saturday from 5pm‚ at TicketPro Dome in Johannesburg‚" she said on Thursday.

"We are proud to bring to our audience the high-profile NBA Africa games as we continue to align our brand with big global brands like the NBA.

"This has been a busy year for SABC Sport and we can safely say we have done good business in the market after we acquired Extreme Fighting Championships at the beginning of the year.

"In the last two months we were able to close deals for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia and also the 2020 and the 2014 Olympic Games."