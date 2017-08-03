SA athlete gets a big, tiny surprise in London

Jaco Engelbrecht has received a surprise just three days before he competes at the world championships in London - his son was born earlier than expected.

"My second one was born just two hours ago, my little boy, Jeandre," the 30-year-old shot-put competitor said at the warm-up track near London Stadium yesterday morning.

"All went well. He's a 3.76kg baby."

That's almost half the weight of the 7.26kg steel ball he will negotiate in the qualification round on Saturday evening.

"He's just more precious than the shot," added the Randburg High School teacher whose daughter turns three in two weeks time.

Engelbrecht said the baby had been expected only next week.

"They were doing shopping apparently today and [my wife] said: 'Uh-huh, there's something wrong, I've got to go to the hospital'."

Engelbrecht said he had considered staying home for the birth.

"It was a joint decision, you know, and if you make the final [at the world championships], the accolades and stuff you get can mean much more financially for my family in the future."

Engelbrecht, who ended 25th at the 2015 world championships in Beijing, wants to be among the top 12 in Sunday night's final.

"I'm looking to make the final, I want to get six throws in the final. I should have made the final two years ago, ag, ja, my head wasn't right. So I went on a two-year programme.

"Distance-wise I want to go over 21, with that distance I'll see where it places me if I can get it."

Engelbrecht added it was tricky juggling his responsibilities as a family man, teacher, coach and elite sportsman.

"It's tough. You've still got your family life to balance, and you've got coaching after school as well, so I'm coaching the shot put and rugby.

"You're coaching until 4pm, 5pm sometimes and then you can only get to the gym, or see where you can fit in the gym, and the throwing and the speed work and everything.

"Every day is a challenge," added Engelbrecht, who achieved a 20.63m personal best, finishing second at the national championships in Potchefstroom in April.