The 2017 London World Championships: All the numbers you need to know

A quick guide to the world championships which begin in London on Friday.

0.001 - The narrowest margin of victory in a world championship event came in the women’s 100m at Stuttgart 1993‚ when Gail Devers of the US edged Merlene Ottey‚ by 10.811sec to 10.812

1 - South Africa has won one medal at a single world championships on just one occasion‚ Johan Cronje’s 1500m bronze at Moscow 2013

2 - The most medals won by a South African athlete at a single championships — LJ van Zyl in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m at Daegu 2011. Wayde van Niekerk‚ Caster Semenya and Akani Simbine are all going for doubles here.

No SA athlete has more than two career world championship gongs to date‚ but Semenya and Van Niekerk could also change that in London