WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk ready for challenge of being the next Bolt

On Tuesday, the Jamaican had told reporters: "Wayde van Niekerk is proving he is a world star. He has broken the 400m world record, ran the fastest 300m ever, and now he's doing the 200m also. For me, he's proving that he can step up to the plate."

It left the South African responding: "All of us have a lot of respect for Usain and have gained motivation from what's he's done for track and field. So it's a massive honour for me to be mentioned in the light that I am right now.

"I need to accept it and take the responsibility.

"It's definitely a good space to be in. Good to see him supporting me as an athlete and backing me as the athlete I am becoming. It shows that I'm moving in a positive direction as an athlete."

Van Niekerk may not have the sparkling personality that Bolt possesses although, as he demonstrated in an assured performance in front of the world's media here in the shadow of the London Stadium, he's clearly growing more comfortable in the limelight.

And he has a string to his bow that even Bolt does not possess as the only man to have broken 10 seconds for 100m, 20 seconds for 200m and 44 seconds for 400m and his options for the future have left him and his remarkable 75-year-old coach Ans Botha, a great grandmother, spoilt for choice.

"It's still something that we're working on every day," said Van Niekerk, when asked whether he might shift more in the future to the 100m and 200m events that have always been Bolt's domain rather than the one-lap event.