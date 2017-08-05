Simbine complained afterwards that the starter had held them up for too long. “I lost concentration‚” he said‚ adding he had also been surprised by how fast his rivals had gone.

It was the fastest heat of the night‚ with Jamaican Julian Forte clocking 9.99‚ the best time of the heats.

“I won’t let it get to me in the semifinals‚” Simbine said. “I feel in shape‚ I feel good.”

Bolt won his heat in 10.07 after stumbling out the blocks in a repeat of the 2012 Olympic heats at the same venue‚ when he went 10.09.

“I'm not very fond of these blocks‚” said the Jamaican. “I think these are the worst ones I've ever experienced. I have to get this start together because I can't keep doing this.

“It's shaky. When I did my warm up it pushed back. It is just not what I am used to. Not as sturdy or firm.”

But the crowd loved Bolt‚ just as they adored their hero Mo Farah with ear-splitting applause as he retained his 10‚000m crown after a sprint finish.

Stephen Mokoka‚ as expected‚ was never in contention in that race‚ getting lapped as he finished fifth from the back more than a minute and 24 seconds behind the winner.

Samaai was chuffed after he had secured automatic qualification with his third and final jump of 8.14m‚ the third best effort of the evening overall.