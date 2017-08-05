Manyonga wins gold in the long jump, Samaai grabs bronze
06 August 2017 - 00:15
South African Luvo Manyonga won gold in the men's long jump at the IAAF World Championships in London on Saturday.
The 25-year-old, Olympic silver medallist in Rio last year by just 1cm, leaped a best of 8.48 metres.
American Jarrion Lawson took silver with 8.44m, with another South African, Ruswahl Samaai claiming bronze (8.27).
