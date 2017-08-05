Manyonga wins gold in the long jump, Samaai grabs bronze

South African Luvo Manyonga won gold in the men's long jump at the IAAF World Championships in London on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, Olympic silver medallist in Rio last year by just 1cm, leaped a best of 8.48 metres.

American Jarrion Lawson took silver with 8.44m, with another South African, Ruswahl Samaai claiming bronze (8.27).