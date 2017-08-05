Sport

Manyonga wins gold in the long jump, Samaai grabs bronze

06 August 2017 - 00:15 By AFP
Bronze medallist South Africa's Ruswahl Samaai (R) and gold medallist South Africa's Luvo Manyonga celebrate after the final of the men's long jump athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London on August 5, 2017.
Image: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

South African Luvo Manyonga won gold in the men's long jump at the IAAF World Championships in London on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, Olympic silver medallist in Rio last year by just 1cm, leaped a best of 8.48 metres.

American Jarrion Lawson took silver with 8.44m, with another South African, Ruswahl Samaai claiming bronze (8.27).

