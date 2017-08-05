These are the days of Wayde van Niekerk.

There are exactly six of them‚ and they're all in a row‚ and they begin on Saturday at the world championships.

The London stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park could resemble a mini slot machine for South Africa today with the promise of medals in the men’s 100m and long-jump.

But if things go according to plan‚ these championships will be about Van Niekerk‚ who faces a gruelling schedule as he strives for greatness.

The Olympic 400m champion and world record-holder is bidding to become the second man after American legend Michael Johnson to win the 400m-200m double at a single championships.

Since Johnson achieved his in 1995‚ not a single athlete has come close to that‚ with no 400m medallist making a 200m podium.