Team World grind out slender win over Team Africa at NBA Africa in Johannesburg
Team World beat Team Africa 109-97 at the Ticket Pro Dome, north of Johannesburg on Saturday evening.
Fans were treated to a real NBA 2017 experience as they witnessed their favourite basketball superstars compete.
Team World did not waste any opportunity to rubber stamp their authority as the kings of the court in the first quarter following a hard fought 24-15 lead.
It was obvious that this would be a nail biting clash in front of the full house crowd.
Team Africa's Dennis Schroder caught Team World's last line of defence napping in the second quarter following a magnificent move by Bismack Biyombo to level the score to 37-37.
In the third and fourth quarter, Team World once again dominated the show after denying Team Africa numerous chances to take the lead.
It was great to see a few of games superstars back in action in the Africa soil especially Team Africa's Thabo Sefolosha who is in great form.
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP