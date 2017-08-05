Team World grind out slender win over Team Africa at NBA Africa in Johannesburg

Team World beat Team Africa 109-97 at the Ticket Pro Dome, north of Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

Fans were treated to a real NBA 2017 experience as they witnessed their favourite basketball superstars compete.

Team World did not waste any opportunity to rubber stamp their authority as the kings of the court in the first quarter following a hard fought 24-15 lead.

It was obvious that this would be a nail biting clash in front of the full house crowd.