Van Niekerk coasts as 400m shows strength in depth

South African Wayde van Niekerk sailed through heats of the 400m to get his ambitious bid for a 200/400m double off to a good start at the IAAF World Championships on Saturday.

Nery Brenes shot out in the heat and led coming into the home straight, but Van Niekerk coasted through with a glance to the lanes outside him to win in 45.27 seconds.

Much is expected of Van Niekerk, the world and Olympic champion who smashed American Michael Johnson’s world 400m record when winning gold in Rio last summer in 43.03sec.

Even Usain Bolt has pegged the 25-year-old South African as his most likely successor as the athlete capable of dominating the track after the Jamaican sprint star’s exit from athletics after these world champs.

But Van Niekerk, seeking a first double since Johnson achieved the feat at the 1995 worlds in Gothenburg and a year later at the Atlanta Olympics, will be up against it in what looks like one of the highest quality fields in all events in London.