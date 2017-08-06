Caster Semenya eyes Zola Budd's 33-year-old record

Caster Semenya believes she will have a chance to break Zola Budd’s 33-year-old record in the women’s 1500m final at the world championships in London on Monday night.

Semenya qualified comfortably for the final by finishing third in her semifinal on Saturday evening in 4min 03.80sec‚ a little slower than her 4:03.84 in the heats.

But the Olympic 800m champion believes her rivals — featuring Olympic 1500m gold medallist Faith Kipyegon of Kenyan‚ Ethiopia’s world record-holder Genzebe Dibaba‚ Dutch flyer Sifan Hassan and home favourite Laura Muir — will try to attack and run her off her feet.