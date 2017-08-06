Champion Nkululeko 'Bulldog' Mhlongo vs No 1 contender Brendan Thysse back on the cards

The on and off South African junior middleweight championship boxing match between super talented reigning holder Nkululeko "Bulldog" Mhlongo and his No 1 contender Brendan Thysse is on again.

Top promoter Rodney Berman - who will stage a vacant IBO cruiserweight bout between Kevin "To Guns" Lerena and France based Congolese Youri Kayembre Kalenga at the imposing Emperors Palace in Kempton Park on September 9 - has confirmed that the national championship between Mhlongo and Thysse will form part of that programme.

Thysse‚ 20‚ is undefeated after nine bouts.

He is trained in Boksburg by Harold Volbrecht.

Thysse - who is still wet behind the ears as a professional boxer - will step up against the 34 year old champion who has been at the helm since 2011.

Mhlongo‚ originally from Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal but trained in White City Jabavu in Soweto by former multiple world champion Lehlohonolo "Hands of Stone" Ledwaba‚ has defended the national title three times.

The former WBF Intercontinental and interim WBA Pan African titlist has 15 wins in 20 bouts.

Mhlongo - the unappreciated champion who fights scarcely - has just returned from Germany where he was defeated by unknown Wanik Awdijan in a non title fight in July.

Thysse last fought on July 1 when he knocked William Bankisi in two rounds in Kempton Park.

That was Thysse's eighth short route win.

He is the son of former SA and Commonwealth super middleweight champion Andre Thysse who has established himself as a top promoter whose hard work earned him the BSA's 2016 promoter of the year award.

Berman - who staged the Commonwealth belt championship fight which Andre won against Englishman David Starie in Brakpan on March 1 2003 - said:

"It’s a fascinating fight with the battle-hardened Mhlongo against a youngster who is fast‚ ambitious and hits exceptionally hard. Thysse has dominated local rings since turning pro two years ago. He is rated the number one contender.

"The big question mark coming in is whether he has the experience to pull off a win against someone with twice as many bouts and an iron chin to boot.

But trainer Harold Volbrecht is a wily reader of the local fight game and won’t have accepted the assignment if he didn’t believe Thysse could pull it off."

Added Berman: "Thysse has barely put a foot wrong since he turned pro‚” said Rodney Berman. “He definitely ranks among the best young talent out there. Better still‚ he’s exciting and punches with ferocity – and that’s what the fans deserve."

Meanwhile Lerena - who boasts 18 wins in 19 boxing matches - will face the relatively experienced Kalenga who has knocked a6 of his 23 victims against three losses.

Kalenga fought in Berman's tournament in Monaco where he knocked Roberto Felaciano Bolonti in nine rounds on November 7 in 2015. - TimesLIVE