SA's long-jump medallists Manyonga and Samaai promise more

Long-jump medallists Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai took gold and bronze at the world championships in London on Saturday and then promised there would be plenty more to come.

“This is not the end‚” said Manyonga‚ who won with his second leap of 8.48m‚ 4cm ahead of American Jarrion Lawson. Samaai was third on 8.32m.

“We’re still going to show the world what South Africa is made of.”