Struggling Simbine in doubt for 200m heats

“I had a hip impingement that I had to deal with. My hip wasn’t in line so I was running in pain in the heats.”

Asked if he would be okay for the 200m heats on Monday morning‚ he replied: “We’ll see because I have to go deal with it now tonight and then tomorrow as well.”

Simbine’s fifth was the same position he managed at the Olympics last year‚ but ahead of him Justin Gatlin and Christian Coleman spoiled Usain Bolt’s farewell party to give the US their first 100m gold-silver haul since 2001.

Gatlin‚ 35‚ won the race in 9.92 with Coleman clocking 9.94 and Bolt 9.95. Yohan Blake was fourth in 9.99 and 23-year-old Simbine fifth in 10.01.

With just nine-hundredths of a second separating the top five places‚ this was the closest 100m final at a championship since Carl Lewis won at Tokyo 1991 in 9.86‚ with Namibian Frankie Fredericks fifth in 9.95.

Simbine‚ Coleman and Britain’s seventh-placed Reece Prescod weren’t even born then.