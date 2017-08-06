Team World beat Team Africa 109-97 at the TicketPro Dome‚ in basketball’s star-studded exhibition match north of Johannesburg on Saturday evening.

Fans were treated to a real NBA 2017 experience as they witnessed their favourite world-class basketball superstars compete.

Team World did not waste any opportunity to rubber stamp their authority as the kings of the court earned a hardfought 24-15 lead in the first quarter.

It was obvious that this would be a nailbiting clash in front of the full house crowd in an exciting atmosphere.

Team Africa’s Dennis Schroder‚ the Atlanta Hawks point guard‚ caught Team World’s last line of defence napping in the second quarter following a magnificent move by Congolese Orlando Magic star Bismack Biyombo to level the score to at 37-37 by halfway.

In the third and fourth quarter‚ Team World once again dominated the show after denying Team Africa numerous chances to take the lead.

The evening was made special by the appearance of a number of this continent’s NBA superstars back on the African soil‚ especially Team Africa’s Swiss Utah Jazz star Thabo Sefolosha‚ who has a South African father‚ and who was in sparkling form.