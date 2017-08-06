Wayde Van Niekerk into fully-loaded 400m final

Wayde van Niekerk will have his work cut out to defend his 400m title as a host of top rivals qualified on Sunday for a fully stacked final.Van Niekerk, who also set the world record when winning Olympic gold in Rio last year, switched off with 10 metres to run to clock 44.22 seconds to win his heat ahead of Botswana’s Baboloki Thebe.

Thebe’s older teammate Isaac Makwala, like Van Niekerk going for a 200/400m double, won his semi-final easily in 44.30sec.

The fastest time was a blistering 43.89sec by Steven Gardiner, a national record for Bahamas.