Slow start was Bolt's undoing

It wasn't supposed to end this way. Usain Bolt, multiple world-record holder and gold-medal winner, was meant to sail through to the finish line ahead of every one else, lit up by 80000 flashes capturing the moment. But it was not to be as the world's most-decorated sprinter failed to win his final individual race.

He was beaten, not by one man, but by two. Not by any man, but by his long-time rival Justin Gatlin. Second to Bolt in 2013, 2015 and 2016, Gatlin finally, at his final opportunity, reversed the order.

Bolt took this final defeat in his stride, doing a celebratory lap as though he had won the title. Gatlin and Christian Coleman, who came second, did theirs, but they'll be lucky to feature as "incidental" background in most people's photographs of the night. It was all eyes on Bolt, as it has been since Beijing 2008, but it is unlikely to be so from now on.

The numbers tell the story of the race. The first key element of a good 100m race is how fast the sprinter reacts to the gun. The legal limit is 0.1 seconds - any faster, and you're disqualified, as happened to South Africa's Thando Roto in round one. Any slower, and you're playing catch up.