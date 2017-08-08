Sport

Caster says she paid the price for mistake in 1500m

08 August 2017 - 08:24 By David Isaacson
Kenya's Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon wins the women's 1500m final as Jennifer Simpson of the US and South Africa's Caster Semenya finish second and third respectively at the 16th World Athletics Championships London last night.
Kenya's Faith Chepngetich Kipyegon wins the women's 1500m final as Jennifer Simpson of the US and South Africa's Caster Semenya finish second and third respectively at the 16th World Athletics Championships London last night.
Image: Getty Images

Caster Semenya says she paid the price for a mistake after taking bronze in the women’s 1500m at the world championships in London on Monday night.

Semenya was forced to fight after allowing the front-runners to get too far ahead in the race‚ won by Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon ahead of Jenny Simpson of the US.

The South African was fifth coming down the home straight‚ but she made up ground on her rivals as she delivered the fastest final 200m of the field.

Still‚ Semenya had to dip on the line to push Laura Muir of Britain into fourth place by seven-hundredths of a second to give SA its third medal of the showpiece so far.

“I knew what they were going to do‚ but I slipped back. I made a mistake. I had to pay for that‚ but I’m quite happy with the medal‚” a beaming Semenya said afterwards.

Semenya produces incredible late charge to grab 1500m bronze medal

Olympic 800m champion Caster Semenya unleashed a late charge from far down the field to steal the 1500m bronze medal in a tight world championship ...
Sport
10 hours ago

“Letting them stretch [ahead] for long‚ that was the biggest mistake. I tried to keep up the pace but I realised when it’s about the last 300m that I’m far back so‚ ja‚ I had to pay the price.”

Semenya‚ the Olympic 800m titleholder‚ is known for her kick in that event‚ but she said this was a different proposition.

“I’m used to kicking‚ but this is a different race — it’s three laps‚ not two laps …

“I’m an 800m runner so for me to change pace like that is quite difficult.

“I have to wait‚ listen to my body‚ listen to my brains and then obviously I’ll kick later.”

Asked if she was worried at any point she had blown her medal chances‚ Semenya replied: “No‚ no‚ no. I always believe in myself. I knew I’m going to win a medal.”

Muir said her gas tank hit empty on the home straight. “I gave it everything I had‚ but ran out of energy in the last 50m as they came past.”

READ MORE:

'It’s none of my business‚ it’s theirs' Caster on looming hyperandrogenism court case

Caster Semenya on Monday night batted off questions about the looming court case on hyperandrongenism‚ saying she at times feels annoyed or bored ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Caster Semenya sails into uncharted waters in the women’s 1500m

Caster Semenya sails into uncharted waters in the women’s 1500m in London on Monday‚ going up against nine rivals who are faster than her over this ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Caster Semenya eyes Zola Budd's 33-year-old record

Caster Semenya believes she will have a chance to break Zola Budd’s 33-year-old record in the women’s 1500m final at the world championships in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Caster's love story with her wife: She thought I was a boy

Athlete Caster Semenya has opened up about her love story with her wife, Violet Raseboya in a TV interview about her life. Being Caster Semenya was ...
TshisaLIVE
2 hours ago

Most read

  1. History beckons for SA athletes in London Sport
  2. Justine Palframan is learning how to smile again Sport
  3. Caster says she paid the price for mistake in 1500m Sport
  4. 'It’s none of my business‚ it’s theirs' Caster on looming hyperandrogenism ... Sport
  5. Semenya produces incredible late charge to grab 1500m bronze medal Sport

Latest Videos

Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club
Zuma in focus: what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?
X