Caster Semenya says she paid the price for a mistake after taking bronze in the women’s 1500m at the world championships in London on Monday night.

Semenya was forced to fight after allowing the front-runners to get too far ahead in the race‚ won by Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon ahead of Jenny Simpson of the US.

The South African was fifth coming down the home straight‚ but she made up ground on her rivals as she delivered the fastest final 200m of the field.

Still‚ Semenya had to dip on the line to push Laura Muir of Britain into fourth place by seven-hundredths of a second to give SA its third medal of the showpiece so far.

“I knew what they were going to do‚ but I slipped back. I made a mistake. I had to pay for that‚ but I’m quite happy with the medal‚” a beaming Semenya said afterwards.