History beckons for SA athletes in London

South Africa’s athletics team at the world championships needs just two more medals to secure its richest haul to date — and Wayde van Niekerk is in pole position to deliver them.

The sprint star is poised to win SA’s next two gongs — the country’s fourth and fifth of London 2017.

That would surpass SA’s best world championship return of four medals at Paris 2003‚ comprising two gold and two silver.

Van Niekerk is the favourite going into the 400m final on Tuesday night and he is a strong contender in the 200m‚ which will be decided on Thursday.

If Akani Simbine‚ struggling with a hip impingement‚ can’t add to the tally in the 200m‚ Caster Semenya should be able to in the 800m on Sunday night.

SA’s three medals so far have come from Semenya (1500m bronze) and long-jumpers Luvo Manyonga (gold) and Ruswahl Samaai (bronze).