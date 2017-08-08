Caster Semenya on Monday night batted off questions about the looming court case on hyperandrongenism‚ saying she at times feels annoyed or bored discussing the issue that has dogged her since 2009.

Semenya‚ who had won the bronze medal in the women’s 1500m at the world championships in London earlier in the night‚ faced three questions on the issue at the post-race press conference.

“It’s none of my business‚ it’s their business‚” replied Semenya‚ who ended third behind Olympic 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya and American Jenny Simpson.

The world governing body for athletics‚ the IAAF‚ is preparing evidence for the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland in a bid to have its hyperandrogenism policy reinstated.