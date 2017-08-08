Justine Palframan goes into the 200m heats at the world championships in London on Tuesday night after learning how to smile again.

The 2015 World Student Games 400m champion says she suffered a major knock in confidence in the months after her success two years ago‚ after which her form badly dipped.

While Akani Simbine‚ another Universiade champion alongside her‚ moved on to bigger things‚ Palframan went backwards.

Last year was a nightmare‚ with her best efforts in the 200m and 400m being slower than the previous year — she was nearly two seconds slower in her premier 400m event.

“I started with a new coach [this season] so we just wanted to build my confidence up again because after last year it dropped a lot and I wasn’t enjoying running.

“We just wanted to build the enjoyment and then just see what happens‚” said the biokinetics honours student at Stellenbosch‚ where she is mentored by crack Paralympic coach Suzanne Ferreira.

The new approach has worked so far.