Sport

Justine Palframan is learning how to smile again

08 August 2017 - 08:33 By David Isaacson
Justine Palframan in the women's 200m semi final during day 2 of the South African Universities Championships at Cape Town Athletics Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Cape Town. File photo.
Justine Palframan in the women's 200m semi final during day 2 of the South African Universities Championships at Cape Town Athletics Stadium on April 29, 2017 in Cape Town. File photo.
Image: Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

Justine Palframan goes into the 200m heats at the world championships in London on Tuesday night after learning how to smile again.

The 2015 World Student Games 400m champion says she suffered a major knock in confidence in the months after her success two years ago‚ after which her form badly dipped.

While Akani Simbine‚ another Universiade champion alongside her‚ moved on to bigger things‚ Palframan went backwards.

Last year was a nightmare‚ with her best efforts in the 200m and 400m being slower than the previous year — she was nearly two seconds slower in her premier 400m event.

“I started with a new coach [this season] so we just wanted to build my confidence up again because after last year it dropped a lot and I wasn’t enjoying running.

“We just wanted to build the enjoyment and then just see what happens‚” said the biokinetics honours student at Stellenbosch‚ where she is mentored by crack Paralympic coach Suzanne Ferreira.

The new approach has worked so far.

Caster says she paid the price for mistake in 1500m

Caster Semenya says she paid the price for a mistake after taking bronze in the women’s 1500m at the world championships in London on Monday night.
Sport
1 hour ago

Palframan cracked a 200m PB of 22.84 in early July‚ and this year she has been under 53 seconds in the 400m on four occasions‚ her best efforts over that distance since winning the 2015 Universiade gold in 51.27.

“By just having fun and enjoying what I was doing‚ the times came as well‚ so it was very‚ very exciting.”

Palframan believes her problem was the length of the 2015 season‚ where she bounced from the university showpiece to the senior world championships in Beijing and finally the Africa Games.

“The season was far too long for me and in 2016 my confidence was already low. I was tired‚ I didn’t want to be running but I knew I wanted to go to the Olympics so I just kept pressing on.

“But I didn’t have enough time to deal with all my emotions and to actually sit down and regroup myself.”

Her focus on Tuesday night is not the times‚ but rather fine-tuning elements of her race.

“What I’m working on is just to smile after the race so if I have a really bad time or really good time‚ I just want to smile.

“For me just being happy about whatever happens‚ I think that will be nice … the time will come. The time is not the focus. It’s more the process of getting every check point right.”

Obsessing over times was not productive.

Van Niekerk, Simbine cruise into 200m final

Wayde van Niekerk ran as smooth as silk to advance past the 200m heats at the world championships in London on Monday, reaching the halfway mark of ...
Sport
11 hours ago

“That’s an outcome goal. I must focus on the process because if I’m just here to get that PB and I don’t get it‚ then what happens?

“But if I focus on just enjoying the moment and maybe getting the start right‚ getting the bend right and taking things from it I can work on‚ I’m going to enjoy it more in the long run.”

Palframan hadn’t intended on coming to London‚ but was a late inclusion for the 4x400m relay and was allowed to do the individual 200m.

But her confidence is high‚ especially after seeing the success of her disabled training partners at their recent world championships.

“I’ve done all the work and I’ve just watched my training partners and the times they’re doing and I know where I am compared to them.

“If they can do it‚ there’s nothing stopping me from doing it.”

READ MORE:

Caster Semenya sails into uncharted waters in the women’s 1500m

Caster Semenya sails into uncharted waters in the women’s 1500m in London on Monday‚ going up against nine rivals who are faster than her over this ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Slow start was Bolt's undoing

Last shot It's now time toUsain Bolt, multiple world-record holder and gold-medal winner, was meant to sail through to the finish line ahead of every ...
Sport
1 day ago

Antonio Alkana advances to Sunday night’s 110m hurdles semis

Antonio Alkana advanced to Sunday night’s 110m hurdles semis as he finished third in his heat to qualify automatically.
Sport
1 day ago

Hancock and Masuthu scoops medal at world under-18 rowing champs

Megan Hancock and Thabelo Masuthu won medals for South Africa at the rowing world under-18 championships in Trakai‚ Lithuania‚ on Sunda
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. History beckons for SA athletes in London Sport
  2. Justine Palframan is learning how to smile again Sport
  3. Caster says she paid the price for mistake in 1500m Sport
  4. 'It’s none of my business‚ it’s theirs' Caster on looming hyperandrogenism ... Sport
  5. Semenya produces incredible late charge to grab 1500m bronze medal Sport

Latest Videos

Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club
Zuma in focus: what if the motion of no confidence succeeds?
X