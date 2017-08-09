Berman has better things to do with his time than watch the Mayweather vs McGregor circus

Rodney Berman would rather watch paint dry than wake up in the early hours of the morning to watch the Floyd ‘‘Money” Mayweather vs Conor ‘‘The Notorious” McGregor circus at the end of the month.

The hype machine of the boxing match between the American superstar and the Irish MMA star has gone screaming into the stratosphere but Berman says he has so little interest in the August 27 fight that it's barely registered a flicker on his radar.

The revered promoter says it is inconceivable that the authorities have given their blessing to a fight between a boxer and a mixed martial artist.

‘‘I know that all will watch… . I certainly won't‚” he said‚ without mincing his words.

‘‘It brings both codes (boxing and mixed martial arts) into disrepute.