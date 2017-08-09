Wayde van Niekerk retained his 400m world crown in London on Tuesday night and then said he believed he could add the 200m title to bag a rare world championship double.

“It’s easier said than done‚” Van Niekerk said of his prospects of joining American legend Michael Johnson as the only people to have landed the 400m and 200m at the global showpiece.

“This competition is very unpredictable‚ but I know I’ve got the abilities‚” said Van Niekerk‚ who goes up against American champion Ameer Webb and Turkish flyer Ramil Guliyev in the third semifinal on Wednesday night.

Teammate Akani Simbine is in the first semifinal‚ with the final set for Thursday.