Wayde van Niekerk wins a medal he finally gets to keep

Wayde van Niekerk has finally won a gold medal he can get to keep.

His 400m victory at the world championships in London on Tuesday night was his first major triumph since moving out of the parental home in Bloemfontein.

He was still living under their roof when he won his 2015 world title and 2016 Olympic crown.

“Both my medals before this had to go to ma because she said everything that’s achieved in her house stays at home‚” he said to laughter at the press conference for the 400m medallists.