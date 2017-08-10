Caster Semenya is back in action on Thursday night

With a 1500m bronze medal safely in her bag‚ her focus will be stretching her unbeaten 800m streak‚ which currently stands at 26 since late 2015.

The final of this event on Sunday promises to be a close affair if the last Diamond League contest in Monaco is anything to go by.

Then‚ Olympic champion Semenya was pushed to a new South African record as she won by just 0.2sec ahead of Rio Games silver medallist Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi.

The top five of that race were separated by less than two seconds‚ offering a narrower bunching than even the Rio Games showdown.