Limpopo MEC puts her money where her mouth is

Limpopo boxing will have Onicca Moloi to thank if attempts to rebuild the sport's profile in the province succeed.

The Limpopo MEC for Sports‚ Arts and Culture is at the forefront of a drive to rebuild boxing in the province and appreciative Limpopo Promoters Association secretary general Phathutshedzo Dongola applauded Moloi's efforts.

Moloi announced this week that her department would provide financial assistance to provincial promoters to ensure that they are able to stage boxing tournaments in parts of the province where the fistic sport is almost on its knees.

The MEC had been alarmed by the exodus of fighters to Gauteng and Limpopo's poor showing at Boxing SA's annual awards in Durban in January - Eastern Cape dominated the event - was the final straw.

Dongola - a former professional boxer who now trades under the banner of Limpopo Champions Promotions - said Moloi will be remembered as a pioneer for change should her drive succeed. "What I really like about the MEC is her attitude‚" he said.