Sport

Limpopo MEC puts her money where her mouth is

10 August 2017 - 15:09 By Bongani Magasela
Limpopo MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Onicca Moloi, Mabakane Mangena and Friday Mushwana.
Limpopo MEC for Sport, Arts and Culture Onicca Moloi, Mabakane Mangena and Friday Mushwana.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

Limpopo boxing will have Onicca Moloi to thank if attempts to rebuild the sport's profile in the province succeed.

The Limpopo MEC for Sports‚ Arts and Culture is at the forefront of a drive to rebuild boxing in the province and appreciative Limpopo Promoters Association secretary general Phathutshedzo Dongola applauded Moloi's efforts.

Moloi announced this week that her department would provide financial assistance to provincial promoters to ensure that they are able to stage boxing tournaments in parts of the province where the fistic sport is almost on its knees.

The MEC had been alarmed by the exodus of fighters to Gauteng and Limpopo's poor showing at Boxing SA's annual awards in Durban in January - Eastern Cape dominated the event - was the final straw.

Dongola - a former professional boxer who now trades under the banner of Limpopo Champions Promotions - said Moloi will be remembered as a pioneer for change should her drive succeed. "What I really like about the MEC is her attitude‚" he said.

How world champion Julius 'Blue Machine' Indongo put Namibia on the world map

Several world titles will be on the line when Namibian Julius "Blue Machine" Indongo faces American world champion Terrence Crawford in a unification ...
Sport
3 days ago

"We have been crying for assistance from the government but our cries always fell on deaf ears.

"Finally here is a women showing real motherhood‚ and listening to us.

"I was not even aware that she attended the boxing awards in Durban. I see a bright future coming to our province in boxing."

Boxing is dying a slow death in Limpopo and Moloi is among those who are alarmed by the sport's slide into oblivion.

Dongola says he is equally dismayed by the exodus of boxers from Limpopo to Johannesburg.

"While one cannot blame boxers for leaving for Johannesburg‚ one also worries because that is how our province lost its credibility as a force in the production of champions‚" he said.

"We had many great champions‚ including Cassius Baloyi‚ Joseph Makaringe and Isaac Hlatshwayo who ended up living in Johannesburg and Tshifhiwa Munyai who relocated to the UK.

Champion Nkululeko 'Bulldog' Mhlongo vs No 1 contender Brendan Thysse back on the cards

The on and off South African junior middleweight championship boxing match between super talented reigning holder Nkululeko "Bulldog" Mhlongo and his ...
Sport
3 days ago

"Sadly they lost their true identity because they became known as people from Gauteng when they are from Limpopo."

"We are delighted that the MEC has decided to part of this war to stop boxers from leaving the province and go to Gauteng.

"Boxing is part of our culture here.

"It begins with Musangwe (annual fist fight) until guys graduate to amateur boxing where their skills are honed into perfection before they become professional boxers."

Former boxers are also going to be utilised to help teach children about the sport of boxing from an early age.

Berman has better things to do with his time than watch the Mayweather vs McGregor circus

Rodney Berman would rather watch paint dry than wake up in the early hours of the morning to watch the Floyd ‘‘Money” Mayweather vs Conor ‘‘The ...
Sport
1 day ago

The first tournament to be bankrolled by Moloi's department will be a "Women Only" tournament at Ngoako Ramatlhodi Sports Centre and female promoter Modibapadi Kgasago will stage it on August 26.

"There will be many more until the end of the year‚" said Dongola.

Most read

  1. Faf du Plessis lets slip West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson is the new ... Cricket
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns confirm the capture of George Lebese's signature Soccer
  3. Itumeleng Khune makes promises to success-starved Kaizer Chiefs fans Soccer
  4. Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Oupa Manyisa settling into new life at Mamelodi ... Soccer
  5. Why Victor Matfield jumped at the opportunity to join the Lions' coaching set-up Rugby

Latest Videos

'Touch me and I'll sue the s**t out of you’: alleged racist incident at Durban ...
Fikile Mbalula says Manana has not had preferential treatment
X