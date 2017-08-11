Sport

Kisner, McIlroy start early as PGA Championship resumes

11 August 2017
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 11, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Co-leader Kevin Kisner and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy were poised to hit the fairways early as Friday’s second round of the 99th PGA Championship began.

Kisner, a 33-year-old American who grew up only a two-hour drive from host course Quail Hollow, fired a four-under par 67 to share the 18-hole lead with Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen at the year’s final major event.

Like the Dane, Kisner birdied three of the last five holes to set the pace, including birdies on 18 for each.

“I felt confident. I was hitting the driver nice starting out,” Kisner said. “Been working hard this week. Hopefully start hitting it like I did today (on Friday).”

Kisner and McIlroy, who opened on 72, will start off the 10th tee in the first 90 minutes of play while Olesen is among the last on the 7,600-yard layout, in the fourth-to-last group starting on the back nine.

“I feel more confident with myself and my game than I probably did a few years ago,” Olesen said.

“I just have to stay relaxed the next few days, still trying to keep the ball in the fairway, and then I know I can hit it close and make some birdies.”

Putting proved difficult on surprisingly fast greens given the abundant soaking the course received early in the week.

“It was tough to hole putts,” McIlroy said. “Hopefully the surfaces are a little better (in the) morning and we can hopefully hole some more putts.”

Only 24 players cracked par on day one and expected contenders McIlroy and Spieth were not among them, each finishing five off the pace.

Fourth-ranked McIlroy, 28, is aiming to join Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players to capture five career major titles before their 30th birthday.

World number two Spieth, chasing his fourth career major title and completion of a career Grand Slam, would become the youngest player, at 24, to win all four majors at least once if he can lift the Wanamaker Trophy this weekend.

Spieth, coming off a British Open triumph last month, tees off in the afternoon heat alongside this year’s fellow major champions, Masters winner Sergio Garcia of Spain and US Open winner Brooks Koepka, who shared second on 68 with fellow Americans Grayson Murray, Gary Woodland, Chris Stroud and D.A. Points.

Spieth, who also won the 2015 US Open and Masters, would join Nicklaus, Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen on the career Slam list with a victory. He would also be the first to complete the Slam by winning the PGA.

