Kisner, McIlroy start early as PGA Championship resumes

Co-leader Kevin Kisner and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy were poised to hit the fairways early as Friday’s second round of the 99th PGA Championship began.

Kisner, a 33-year-old American who grew up only a two-hour drive from host course Quail Hollow, fired a four-under par 67 to share the 18-hole lead with Denmark’s Thorbjorn Olesen at the year’s final major event.

Like the Dane, Kisner birdied three of the last five holes to set the pace, including birdies on 18 for each.

“I felt confident. I was hitting the driver nice starting out,” Kisner said. “Been working hard this week. Hopefully start hitting it like I did today (on Friday).”

Kisner and McIlroy, who opened on 72, will start off the 10th tee in the first 90 minutes of play while Olesen is among the last on the 7,600-yard layout, in the fourth-to-last group starting on the back nine.

“I feel more confident with myself and my game than I probably did a few years ago,” Olesen said.

“I just have to stay relaxed the next few days, still trying to keep the ball in the fairway, and then I know I can hit it close and make some birdies.”

Putting proved difficult on surprisingly fast greens given the abundant soaking the course received early in the week.