Van Niekerk edged Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago into bronze by one-thousandth of a second.

The South African‚ who raced six days in a row‚ said he would like to lower his 43.03 400m world record‚ but suggested he’s less likely to do it in major competitions going forward.

“The 400m I’d love to have that as an individual event so I’d love to improve my world record again.

“The only doubles I think I would consider now is the 100m and 200m‚” he said.

Asked if that meant putting the 400m on the backburner‚ Van Niekerk replied: “I’ve been thinking of it. I’d love to do a bit of 100m and 200m at the Commonwealth next year.”

The Games will be held in the Gold Coast in April 2018.

“But obviously [I’m] going to have to do some 400s as well at the Diamond Leagues and World Challenges and so on.

“We haven’t really thought that far. We’re all focusing on the double this week and I think after this season we’ll sit with coach [Ans Botha] and decide where we’re going to invest our time.”

Van Niekerk said the two hardest days were the 400m final on Tuesday and Wednesday’s 200m semifinals‚ where he had to qualify as one of the fastest losers.

“I had two days of freezing competition. Yesterday‚ I didn’t get much sleep because obviously I had a massive high after the 400m finals and then had to try and recover.

“The semifinals were difficult‚ I had to dig deep. Last night’s rest was much better. I wouldn’t say I recovered 100%‚ but I recovered quite well.”

Botha wept after hugging Van Niekerk several minutes after the 200m final‚ and the runner himself and his Botswana rival‚ sixth-placed Isaac Makwala‚ were in tears themselves.

Makwala was barred from the 400m final after falling ill with a suspected case of norovirus‚ and accusations of a conspiracy soon emerged with claims the IAAF‚ the sport’s world governing body‚ was trying to protect Van Niekerk.