Sport

Caster Semenya retains world 800m title

13 August 2017 - 21:28 By AFP
Ajee Wilson of the U.S. (bronze), Caster Semenya of South Africa (gold) and Francine Niyonsaba of Burundi (silver) celebrate winning medals.
Image: REUTERS

South African Caster Semenya, dogged by gender accusations since shooting to fame in 2009, won a third world title in the women’s 800m on Sunday.

Semenya, the defending Olympic champion and also world champion in 2009 and 2011, timed 1min 55.16sec, the fastest time of the year so far.

Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba, the Olympic silver medallist, finished second in 1:55.92, with American Ajee Wilson taking bronze (1:56.65).

