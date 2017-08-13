Caster Semenya retains world 800m title
13 August 2017 - 21:28
South African Caster Semenya, dogged by gender accusations since shooting to fame in 2009, won a third world title in the women’s 800m on Sunday.
Semenya, the defending Olympic champion and also world champion in 2009 and 2011, timed 1min 55.16sec, the fastest time of the year so far.
Burundi’s Francine Niyonsaba, the Olympic silver medallist, finished second in 1:55.92, with American Ajee Wilson taking bronze (1:56.65).
🇿🇦 Caster Semenya wins the 800m gold 🥇 in a world leading time of 1:55.16 #BeTheNext pic.twitter.com/7eCbWdSfek— IAAF World Champs (@IAAFWorldChamps) August 13, 2017
