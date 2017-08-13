Sport

Semenya leads the pack on final day of competition

13 August 2017 - 12:41 By Reuters
Lynsey Sharp of Britain, Charlene Lipsey of the U.S. and Caster Semenya of South Africa compete.
Image: REUTERS

Caster Semenya will attempt to reclaim her 800 metres title on the final day of action of the World Championships in London on Sunday.

The South African, who was awarded gold retrospectively in the event in 2011, already has one medal to her name this week, after winning bronze in the 1500 metres on Monday.

However, it’s the two-lap race that is her strongest, the event in which she won Olympic gold in Rio last year.

Semenya’s race is among the highlights of the final session at the London Stadium.
Having taken back the women’s 4x100 metres relay title from Jamaica the day before, the United States will aim to repeat that feat on Sunday in the 4x400 metres relay.

The final event will be the men’s edition of the race as hosts Britain go for one last gold.

The day’s action begins across the city at The Mall, where the men and women’s 50km race walk gets under way at 0645 GMT, with the 20km versions following afterwards.

