Semenya leads the pack on final day of competition

Caster Semenya will attempt to reclaim her 800 metres title on the final day of action of the World Championships in London on Sunday.

The South African, who was awarded gold retrospectively in the event in 2011, already has one medal to her name this week, after winning bronze in the 1500 metres on Monday.

However, it’s the two-lap race that is her strongest, the event in which she won Olympic gold in Rio last year.