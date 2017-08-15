It's just like déjà vu for Louis the second

Louis Oosthuizen completed an unwanted career Grand Slam at the US PGA Championship at the Quail Hollow Club on Sunday - second at each of golf's four majors.

Oosthuizen ended the season's fourth major in a tie for second at six-under, two strokes behind winner Justin Thomas, 24, who became the eighth first-time winner in the past nine majors.

After play-off losses at the 2015 Open and the 2012 Masters, as well as second at the 2015 US Open, Oosthuizen again proved he enjoyed the big stage but was unable to find a way to get over the line, despite a one-under 70.

One birdie and a bogey on the front nine kept the 34-year-old in the hunt as the leaderboard moved constantly with various players going on birdie runs.

Oosthuizen bogeyed the 11th and seemed to be slipping out of the picture as Italy's Francesco Molinari and Americans Patrick Reed and Ricky Fowler made charges.

Molinari and Reed both moved to seven under at one stage and Fowler, playing well ahead of the leaders, had a string of four consecutive birdies in the back nine to move to five-under.

An eagle on the par-five 15th vaulted Oosthuizen back into the frame, but he followed that with a bogey on 16. A birdie on 18 left him needing Thomas, playing one group behind, to falter. The American was too good to do that.

"I didn't really make any putts the whole round," Oosthuizen said. "The only putt I made was on the last hole. Two loose shots on 10 and 11 probably cost me one, maybe two strokes.

"I gave it everything I had coming in. I left myself with an impossible first putt on 16 and could have done better, but three-putted.

"It was difficult hitting it close on [the par three] 17 and trying to make birdie. I hit one good putt, on 18."

Oosthuizen played solid golf all week and was one of only three players in the top 10, with Thomas and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, not to record a double bogey or worse in the treacherous conditions.

Third-round leader Kevin Kisner dropped to four-under after returning a three-over 74 and Matsuyama could manage only a 72 as his quest to become Japan's first male major winner was put on hold.

Thomas, a contemporary and good friend of last month's Open winner Jordan Spieth, fired a final round three-under 68 to earn his place in golfing history as a major winner. His victory also underlined how deep the fields are in modern golf.