Twenty-five years after Charlene Wittstock and Ryk Neethling started swimming for South Africa‚ they are in a new race together: to prevent drownings.

Neethling was named on Tuesday as CEO of the now Princess Charlene of Monaco’s foundation‚ set up in 2012 to raise public awareness about the dangers of water and teach children essential water safety skills.

The Olympic gold medallist‚ whose new position is voluntary‚ said he was delighted to be reunited with his former teammate in a critical cause.

“Since my swimming career started at the age of five after a near-drowning incident‚ I have shared the same passion for water safety as [the princess]‚” he said.

The princess‚ who married Prince Albert of Monaco in 2011‚ said: “[Ryk] is passionate about water safety and will‚ I know‚ take my foundation from strength to strength in South Africa.”