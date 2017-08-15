'SA failing future champions'

Caster Semenya contributed richly to South Africa's medal haul in London, but already her coach is wondering about the country's new generation of stars.

Jean Verster believes picking full-strength teams - which Athletics SA did not do for this world championship - is an important step in grooming the future heroes.

Superstars Semenya and Wayde van Niekerk won two medals each, with long-jumpers Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai delivering the other two as South Africa banked a record six gongs. Lebo Shange finished fourth in the 20km walk and Akani Simbine fifth in the 100m. And then a gap.

"It would be nice if we had more placings as well and, looking at it critically, we need to look at the next generation," said Verster.

"We've got a few stars now, but we've got to ensure that the new bunch comes through as well.