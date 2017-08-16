Sport

Young athletes fail dope tests

16 August 2017 - 17:57 By David Isaacson
Running track athletics
Running track athletics
Image: EDUARD KORNIYENKO

An undisclosed number of under-20 and under-18 track and field athletes have been banned for doping offences‚ Athletics SA (ASA) said.

In a circular to members‚ ASA CEO Richard Stander said “a number of youth [under-18] and junior [under-20] athletes” had failed tests conducted by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS).

“Unlike their senior counterparts‚ youth and junior athletes are regarded by law as minors.

"Therefore the names of youth and junior athletes … suspended by SAIDS for using banned substances cannot be made public.”

It appeared that many of the athletes had taken supplements containing banned substances.

Russian dopers refuse to return Olympic medals

The silver medals Russian sprinter Tatyana Firova won at the Beijing and London Olympics are stored in a safe in her apartment near Moscow in ...
Sport
3 days ago

“Athletes must note that sport enhancement products and medicines available in‚ among other‚ food retail shops‚ sport shops and pharmacies may be listed on the SAIDS banned substance list‚” the circular read.

“SAIDS will not accept ignorance as an excuse when athletes are tested for the use of banned substances.”

The circular said the national youth and junior rankings had been amended‚ with the suspended athletes being omitted.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Young athletes fail dope tests Sport
  2. Baxter says he is viewing Fortune as a potential Bafana Bafana assistant Soccer
  3. Spanish federation's administrative bungle costs Sundowns dearly Soccer
  4. Ex-Manchester United midfielder Quinton Fortune moves closer to becoming Bafana ... Soccer
  5. Arsenal risk losing Sanchez for free, Wenger says Soccer

Latest Videos

5 times Grace Mugabe lost the plot: first lady of violence?
Triple axe-murder cop cared for comatose sister of Henri van Breda
X