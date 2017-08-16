Young athletes fail dope tests
An undisclosed number of under-20 and under-18 track and field athletes have been banned for doping offences‚ Athletics SA (ASA) said.
In a circular to members‚ ASA CEO Richard Stander said “a number of youth [under-18] and junior [under-20] athletes” had failed tests conducted by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS).
“Unlike their senior counterparts‚ youth and junior athletes are regarded by law as minors.
"Therefore the names of youth and junior athletes … suspended by SAIDS for using banned substances cannot be made public.”
It appeared that many of the athletes had taken supplements containing banned substances.
“Athletes must note that sport enhancement products and medicines available in‚ among other‚ food retail shops‚ sport shops and pharmacies may be listed on the SAIDS banned substance list‚” the circular read.
“SAIDS will not accept ignorance as an excuse when athletes are tested for the use of banned substances.”
The circular said the national youth and junior rankings had been amended‚ with the suspended athletes being omitted.
- TimesLIVE
