An undisclosed number of under-20 and under-18 track and field athletes have been banned for doping offences‚ Athletics SA (ASA) said.

In a circular to members‚ ASA CEO Richard Stander said “a number of youth [under-18] and junior [under-20] athletes” had failed tests conducted by the SA Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS).

“Unlike their senior counterparts‚ youth and junior athletes are regarded by law as minors.

"Therefore the names of youth and junior athletes … suspended by SAIDS for using banned substances cannot be made public.”

It appeared that many of the athletes had taken supplements containing banned substances.