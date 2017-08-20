It was the Shez Show from start to finish at the German round of WSBK Supersport on Sunday‚ as South African rider Sheridan Morais took his first ever win.

Morais (32) qualified in pole position and put in a cool and calm performance‚ leading the race for 17 laps after taking the holeshot from the start.

The Kallio Racing rider has been a consistent front-runner this season and it seems his new Yamaha R6 may be the edge he needs to find winning ways.

The 25 points collected for the win pushes him into third overall in the championship‚ with defending World Champ Keenan Sofuoglu in second and French rider Lucas Mahias in first.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing however.

Italian rider Frederco Caricasulo stayed right on top of Morais throughout the race‚ showing him a front wheel on a few occasions.

Morais held firm in the lead‚ up until five laps to go.

Caricasulo made his move at turn one‚ sliding his own Yamaha past Morais on the inside line.

Defending champ Sofuoglu also put a move on Morais seconds later‚ continuing on to overtake Caricasulo on the same lap while Mahias pushed up into third.

Tension that built up throughout the race finally broke in epic fashion at turn three with four laps to go – Caricasulo‚ pushing hard to go around the outside of Sofuoglu‚ crashed after losing front end grip‚ sending him spinning straight into the path of third place Mahias.

Caricasulo was struck by Mahias’ bike and needed medical attention trackside. No update on his condition had been received at the time of publishing.

Morais‚ at this point in fourth‚ managed to get a clean line through the crash scene placing him second overall. The race was however red flagged‚ due to debris on the track.

Final results were determined by the order riders crossed the line at the end of lap 17‚ sending Morais to the top spot of the podium for the very first time.

“It’s not the way I want to win the race but I feel like we had to win today.

"I was setting the pace at the front and felt comfortable. I knew there would be a fight in the last few laps and I was ready for that‚” Morais said in the post race interview.

“Unfortunately as it [the fight] started the race was red flagged. I just hope Caricasulo is okay and very happy for myself and the team‚” Morais said.

Defending world champ Sofuoglu had high praise for Morais‚ despite being unhappy he did not get the win.

“Everyone knows it’s not a real result‚” Sofuoglu said‚ who was placed third despite being in the lead at the time of the red flag decision.

“I think I won the race as I was leading but the red flag happened. But I am happy for him [Morais]. He is on a new bike and a good guy‚ he deserves it.”

Mahias was also unhappy with being awarded second place‚ saying he felt he had the pace to challenge Sofuoglu in the final laps.