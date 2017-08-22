ATP chief hails Nadal's 'unprecedented' return to world number one

Rafael Nadal's return to the top of the world rankings is a testament to the Spaniard's longevity in the game and is as impressive as any of his career achievements, men's tennis chief Chris Kermode has said.

The 31-year-old Nadal became the world number one for the first time since July 2014 after replacing Britain's Andy Murray at the top spot on Monday.

"To regain the No. 1 ranking nine years after having first reached it is unprecedented," ATP president Kermode said in a statement.

"Rafa has been setting records throughout his remarkable career and this one is as impressive as any.