Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight

How much money is on the line?

He’s not called Floyd “Money” Mayweather for nothing. The superstar boxer has been known to carry a million dollars in cash when he’s out in public and openly flaunts it.

Looking at what Mayweather earned when he fought Manny Pacquiao in 2015, we get an idea of how much the fight purse is. TV revenue alone was said to have passed $400-million, with Mayweather walking away with a cool $180-million from that fight alone.

If the pay-per-view revenue follows the trend of the Mayweather–Pacquiao bout, the winner of The Money Fight could walk away with about $250-million. And that’s just insane.

Why this fight is so exciting

Mayweather has fought 49 professional boxing matches and won them all. McGregor has fought zero. At the bookies, his odds of winning are five to one and expectations are low.

McGregor is also a UFC fighter, meaning he is a mixed martial artist, whereas Mayweather is purely a boxer. So when McGregor steps into the ring (not the octagon) he’s deep in Mayweather’s territory. This is a clash of styles unlike anything seen before.

The hype around this fight has been bonkers. The fighters are getting extremely personal at the press briefings, and for our viewing pleasure the insults will keep on coming.

How much are the tickets?

Ringside seats will set you back $10,000 a pop (about R131,000), while the “cheap seats” are going for $500 each. Other ticket prices range from $1,500 to $7,500.

And if you don’t have several grand to spend on tickets, pay-per-view will cost $99.95 for high definition in the US.

As a Showmax subscriber, you get to watch the fight at no extra cost, when you want to, on the same day it happens.

Don’t have Showmax yet? Start your free trial now.

And there’s one more bit of good news… you can get a backstage pass!

Showmax has even more to get you ready for the biggest fight in combat history with an all-access backstage pass to watch how these legendary fighters are preparing for the big bout. Here’s the trailer: