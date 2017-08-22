McGregor win against Mayweather would be 'dreadful' for boxing, says Horn

Australia's Jeff Horn has given Conor McGregor little chance of beating Floyd Mayweather in Saturday's super-fight and hopes the American will "annihilate" the mixed martial arts fighter for the sake of boxing.

Horn, who became WBO welterweight champion by beating 38-year-old Manny Pacquiao in Brisbane last month, said McGregor would struggle to even land a punch on the undefeated American.

Mayweather (49-0) has not fought in nearly two years but is a heavy favourite to surpass Rocky Marciano's record in the Las Vegas bout, which purists have dismissed as an exhibition.

"I hope Mayweather annihilates him and I think he will," Horn said in comments published by News Ltd media on Tuesday.

"It will be dreadful for the sport of boxing if Mayweather, one of the greatest fighters of all time, gets rolled by a guy having his first fight but I can’t see McGregor doing too well even with all the hype.