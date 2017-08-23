The money's on money in Mayweather vs McGregor fight

Boxing Love it or hate it, millions are going to tune in to Mayweather vs McGregor this weekend

The amount of money a boxer can make is driven by one thing more than any other in today's climate: hype.

Whether you are salivating or cursing at the prospect, there's no denying that Floyd Mayweather's fight with Conor McGregor this weekend has generated enough interest to make it the sporting spectacle of 2017.

Google searches have surged in anticipation of a bout that up to 5-million people from across the globe will watch on pay per view.

While the exact amount McGregor and Mayweather will make from the bout is unknown, they will make increasing amounts of it if they get big TV audiences.