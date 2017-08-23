The race is on to run sub two-hour marathon

Running a marathon in two hours without drugs can be achieved in the next five years said UCT scientist Professor Andrew Bosch at the Africa launch of the Sub2-hour marathon project on Tuesday night.

Kenyan Dennis Kimetto holds the world marathon record of 02:02: 57 set in Berlin in 2014.

“Running sub two hours is to the marathon what sub four minutes was to the mile some 60 years ago‚” said Bosch at the Sports Science Institute of SA in Cape Town. “It’s no longer if but when.”

SSISA co-founder Professor Tim Noakes threw his weight behind the project‚ suggesting they talk to track star Wayde van Niekerk about his mental training.

“You have to convince the brain it is possible‚” he said.

Noakes said studies showed that the brain controls the muscles and the mind would be the greatest hurdle to breaking the two-hour barrier.