Michael Schumacher's son to drive at Spa circuit in Belgium

Michael Schumacher's teenage son will drive one of his father's cars before Sunday's Belgium Grand Prix to mark the 25th anniversary of the seven-time world champion's first Formula One victory.

According to the organisers, Mick Schumacher, 18, who currently races in Formula Three, will drive demonstration laps on the Spa circuit in a Benetton car before the Formula One race.

It will mark the 25th anniversary of his father's first victory in Formula One, at Spa, before going on to win 90 more races in an illustrious career.