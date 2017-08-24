Sport

Michael Schumacher's son to drive at Spa circuit in Belgium

24 August 2017 - 15:18 By AFP
Michael Schumacher's son, Mick Schumacher.
Image: Mick Schumacher via Facebook

Michael Schumacher's teenage son will drive one of his father's cars before Sunday's Belgium Grand Prix to mark the 25th anniversary of the seven-time world champion's first Formula One victory.

According to the organisers, Mick Schumacher, 18, who currently races in Formula Three, will drive demonstration laps on the Spa circuit in a Benetton car before the Formula One race.

It will mark the 25th anniversary of his father's first victory in Formula One, at Spa, before going on to win 90 more races in an illustrious career.

Michael Schumacher, 48, has not been seen in public since suffering serious head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013.

After two world titles with Benetton in 1994 and 1995, the German won five in a row with Ferrari from 2000 to 2004, then retired in 2006 before making a comeback with Mercedes, but could not repeat his earlier success.

