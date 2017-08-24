Sport

WATCH: Mayweather and McGregor trade barbs in build-up to big fight

24 August 2017 - 10:07 By TimesLIVE

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor traded verbal jabs as the circus-like countdown to their money-spinning superfight cranked into overdrive on the Las Vegas Strip.

Mayweather, the 40-year-old undefeated former welterweight boxing champion, has been lured out of retirement to face McGregor, a star of mixed martial arts' Ultimate Fighting Championship.

The two men meet in a 12-round contest under boxing rules on Saturday that is tipped to become the richest fight in history.

The cross-combat collision has appalled boxing purists, with many decrying the event as a farcical publicity stunt more in keeping with the choreographed traditions of WWE wrestling.

Mayweather and McGregor insist however that they are ready to deliver a battle for the ages.

 

