Why some would rather brush their teeth with a rock than watch Mayweather vs McGregor

It is a fight that has split opinion right down the middle and while some fans have been caught up in the hype‚ there are those who says they’d rather brush their teeth with a rock than watch Floyd ‘‘Money” Mayweather’s face Conor ‘‘The Notorious” McGregor this weekend.

The hype machine of the boxing match between the American superstar and the Irish MMA star has reached unprecedented heights‚ but this is such a polarising contest that even SA’s boxing personalities can’t decide whether they will get up and watch fight in the early hours of Sunday morning (SA time) or ignore.

Mayweather — who is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time — is undefeated in his professional career with 49-0.

The 40-year-old boxer — who has 26 knockouts — is a five-division world champion‚ having won 15 world titles and the lineal championship in four weight classes.

The 29-year-old McGregor is the reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) champion.