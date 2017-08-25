Everything you need to know about the Mayweather vs McGregor money fight
The most lucrative bout in boxing history takes place on Sunday – and if you want to watch it you’ll have to get up long before dawn.
The match between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor “Notorious” McGregor has been branded the “Money Fight”. Here is what you need to know:
Who are the fighters?
Mayweather‚ 40‚ from Grand Rapids‚ Michigan‚ retired in 2015.
His last defeat was as an amateur boxer in 1996 during the Olympic semi-finals against Bulgaria’s Serafim Todorov.
He is undefeated in 49 fights in his professional career and has won 26 of his fights by knockout.
If he beats McGregor he will surpass Rocky Marciano’s record of 49-0.
McGregor‚ 29‚ from Dublin‚ Ireland‚ is an Ultimate Fighting Championship fighter – in other words‚ mixed martial arts (MMA).
He has 21 wins and three losses. He won 18 of 21 fights by knockout.
He is making his boxing debut against Mayweather.
He became interested in combat sports because he was bullied as a child. He was a plumber before getting into fighting.
Money‚ money‚ money
The “Money Fight” winner is likely to earn a whopping $240-million.
Mayweather earns about $25-million before throwing a single punch - from branding and sponsorship on his shorts‚ robe and caps.
The winner will get the “Money Belt”‚ a glitzy item made of alligator leather and studded with 3 360 diamonds‚ 600 sapphires‚ 300 emeralds and 1.5kg of solid 24-carat gold.
If you want to attend you will have forked out about $10,000 (about R131,000) for ringside seats or settle for a $500 (about R6,500) “cheap seat”.
You’ll be in the company of Charlize Theron‚ Elon Musk‚ Angelina Jolie‚ Mark Wahlberg‚ Drake‚ Denzel Washington‚ LL Cool J and other celebs‚ according to TMZ Sports.
What are the odds? According to SportingBet.co.za‚ the odds are stacked against McGregor winning at 4/1. Mayweather’s odds are 1.222/1. If you are greedy and lucky‚ your best bet is a draw‚ with odds of 41/1.
If you are betting on when the fight is going to end‚ the odds of McGregor win the fight in the last round are 81/1. Most bookies are going with Mayweather taking it in the seventh round‚ at 13/1.
The odds are in favour of a punch being thrown in the first 10 seconds at 1.5333/1; the odds against a punch being thrown in the first 10 seconds are 2.375/1.
Where and when can I watch the match? The build-up starts on Sunday at 3am on SuperSport 2 (DSTV Channel 202) and SuperSport Máximo. DStv also has a channel dedicated to the fight on channel 213. Otherwise you can stream the fight on Showmax from 10am.
The fight is at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena.
