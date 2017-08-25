Everything you need to know about the Mayweather vs McGregor money fight

The most lucrative bout in boxing history takes place on Sunday – and if you want to watch it you’ll have to get up long before dawn.

The match between Floyd “Money” Mayweather and Conor “Notorious” McGregor has been branded the “Money Fight”. Here is what you need to know:

Who are the fighters?

Mayweather‚ 40‚ from Grand Rapids‚ Michigan‚ retired in 2015.

His last defeat was as an amateur boxer in 1996 during the Olympic semi-finals against Bulgaria’s Serafim Todorov.

He is undefeated in 49 fights in his professional career and has won 26 of his fights by knockout.