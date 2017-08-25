Nxesi goes for Gideon Sam in Sascoc inquiry

The president of the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee Gideon Sam is the main target of a ministerial committee inquiry ordered by Sports Minister Thulas Nxesi.

This has been revealed in a letter‚ seen by TimesLIVE‚ which Nxesi wrote to Sam‚ giving reasons for his decision to appoint a ministerial committee of inquiry.

A number of issues to be investigated are listed by the minister in the letter. Among them is that Sam and certain members of the board have sided with him and are not complying with the Sascoc constitution.

Sam is also accused of personally responding to the minister of sport with regard to this issue instead of giving him a response that comes from the Sascoc board.

Nxesi further raises a lot of issues on the conduct of the Sascoc president that have to be investigated.