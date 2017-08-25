Sport

Tennis legend McEnroe calls for ATP schedule review as injuries mount

25 August 2017 - 11:09 By Reuters
Tennis legend John McEnroe. File photo
Tennis legend John McEnroe. File photo
Image: Getty

John McEnroe says the ATP Tour must consider reviewing its schedule in a bid to cut down on injuries after Canadian Milos Raonic joined the list of top players sitting out the US Open.

While Raonic (wrist) is expected to rejoin the Tour later in the year, the three other high-profile absentees from Flushing Meadows - Novak Djokovic (elbow), Kei Nishikori (wrist) and Stan Wawrinka (knee) - have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Seven-time grand slam winner McEnroe said players had become more prone to injuries as the game evolved over the years and said officials should take another look at the schedule to see if they can lighten the load.

Maria Sharapova determined to prove point on Slam return

Former world number one Maria Sharapova makes her first Grand Slam appearance next week since serving a 15-month doping suspension, bringing renewed ...
Sport
2 days ago

"They have worked over the years to get it down to nine or 10 months," McEnroe told ESPN. "I think perhaps they would be better served to continue to look at that.

"Sometimes it's unpredictable. But certainly the wear and tear is there, because the ball is being hit harder so you have to react quicker.

"So things happen more often than they did in the past. That's part of why you're seeing a lot of injuries.

"But let's face it, there have been injuries for a long time. This is nothing new. They are going to continue to look at it ... we should continue to try to figure out ways to get the maximum out of all the players."

ATP chief hails Nadal's 'unprecedented' return to world number one

Rafael Nadal's return to the top of the world rankings is a testament to the Spaniard's longevity in the game and is as impressive as any of his ...
Sport
2 days ago

Swiss ace Roger Federer and world number one Rafa Nadal were sidelined for the latter stages of last season as they sought to recover from long-term problems.

Federer withdrew from the Cincinnati Masters earlier this month due to a back injury while world number two Andy Murray has struggled with a hip problem since the French Open but both have said that they would play in New York.

The US Open, the final grand slam of the season, is being held from August 28 to September 10. 

Most read

  1. Superstars up for grabs in weekend’s draft for SA’s T20 Global League Cricket
  2. MTN8 semi against Maritzburg will be our hardest game, says Tinkler Soccer
  3. Kane keen to see if Spurs are the Real deal in Europe Soccer
  4. Tennis legend McEnroe calls for ATP schedule review as injuries mount Sport
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

Student Protest Edgewood college
House in Joburg burns down after City Power connects electricity

Related articles

  1. Maria Sharapova determined to prove point on Slam return Sport
  2. ATP chief hails Nadal's 'unprecedented' return to world number one Sport
  3. I'm black so I look mean, says Serena Williams as she targets return Sport
  4. Jozi's cool kids aren't partying in clubs Lifestyle
  5. ANDILE NDLOVU: Tournament of the mind Ideas
  6. What can you expect of your body when you're expecting? Health & Sex
  7. Tomic's outbursts a sign of burnout? Sport
  8. Federer wins record eighth Wimbledon title as Cilic crumbles Sport
  9. Roger zooms in on record eighth title Sport
  10. Roger Federer, from Mr Angry to Mr Perfect Sport
X