Tennis legend McEnroe calls for ATP schedule review as injuries mount

John McEnroe says the ATP Tour must consider reviewing its schedule in a bid to cut down on injuries after Canadian Milos Raonic joined the list of top players sitting out the US Open.

While Raonic (wrist) is expected to rejoin the Tour later in the year, the three other high-profile absentees from Flushing Meadows - Novak Djokovic (elbow), Kei Nishikori (wrist) and Stan Wawrinka (knee) - have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Seven-time grand slam winner McEnroe said players had become more prone to injuries as the game evolved over the years and said officials should take another look at the schedule to see if they can lighten the load.