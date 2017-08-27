Sport

WATCH | Mayweather and McGregor react to their mega fight

27 August 2017 - 11:31 By afp and TimesLIVE

Conor McGregor saluted Floyd Mayweather's clinical boxing masterclass.

The 29-year-old Irish mixed martial arts star began bravely and won the first three rounds but was ultimately outclassed by the vastly more experienced Mayweather.

Afterwards McGregor, who had never boxed professionally before Saturday's bout at the T-Mobile Arena, praised Mayweather's composed demolition job.

Mayweather outclassed McGregor with a 10th-round stoppage here Saturday to win their money-spinning superfight and clinch his 50th straight victory.

Former welterweight boxing champion Mayweather, who had emerged from a two-year retirement to take on the Irish mixed martial arts star, took his time to get going before dominating from the fourth round.

The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks, prompting referee Robert Byrd to intervene and declare a technical knockout.

It was an explosive finale to their much-hyped contest at the T-Mobile Arena which proved surprisingly competitive in the early rounds as McGregor managed to land a string of scoring punches.

READ MORE:

Mayweather knocks out brave McGregor to win superfight

Floyd Mayweather stopped martial arts star Conor McGregor in the 10th round of their money-spinning superfight here Saturday.
Sport
8 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pumas errors come from desperation for wins against top rivals Springboks Rugby
  2. Maritzburg United will hit 'reset' in the coming Fifa international Soccer
  3. Scarra Ntubeni suffers another serious injury as Sharks win Rugby
  4. Valtteri Bottas set to stay at Mercedes Sport
  5. Mayweather vs McGregor: here’s where to watch the big fight Sport

Latest Videos

Post fight reaction: Mayweather vs. McGregor
Post fight reaction: Mayweather vs. McGregor
X