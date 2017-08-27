WATCH | Mayweather and McGregor react to their mega fight

Conor McGregor saluted Floyd Mayweather's clinical boxing masterclass.

The 29-year-old Irish mixed martial arts star began bravely and won the first three rounds but was ultimately outclassed by the vastly more experienced Mayweather.

Afterwards McGregor, who had never boxed professionally before Saturday's bout at the T-Mobile Arena, praised Mayweather's composed demolition job.

Mayweather outclassed McGregor with a 10th-round stoppage here Saturday to win their money-spinning superfight and clinch his 50th straight victory.

Former welterweight boxing champion Mayweather, who had emerged from a two-year retirement to take on the Irish mixed martial arts star, took his time to get going before dominating from the fourth round.

The end came with a tired McGregor doubled over on the ropes as Mayweather landed two hard left hooks, prompting referee Robert Byrd to intervene and declare a technical knockout.

It was an explosive finale to their much-hyped contest at the T-Mobile Arena which proved surprisingly competitive in the early rounds as McGregor managed to land a string of scoring punches.