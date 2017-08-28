Cash-strapped SA Rowing beats the odds

I had the privilege of attending the 10th biennial meeting of the International Forum on Elite Sport in Durban last week. The forum is run by the Association for Sport Performance Centres and brings together people from around the world who manage and run high-performance environments for elite athletes.

I attended the meeting for one day only, but met people from Nigeria, Germany, Israel, Japan, Finland, the US, France, Holland and India.

Seventy-five Olympic/Paralympic training centres and high-performance sports institutes from around the world, supporting more than 100,000 elite athletes, means that the Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban had perhaps the greatest concentration of elite sporting minds anywhere on the planet for three days.

But one speaker stood out, as he always does. Roger Barrow is the high-performance director of Rowing SA, which I believe is the best-run high-performance sport in South Africa. I say that because its success despite absolute "poverty" compared with its major rivals, in a sport that is notoriously expensive, is nothing short of miraculous.