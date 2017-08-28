Conor McGregor praised for gutsy performance

Irish media hailed Dublin's Conor McGregor for a gritty display on Sunday following his 10th-round loss to Floyd Mayweather.

The pundits focused on the mixed martial arts star's endurance and bravery in managing to stay upright for 10 rounds with an opponent of Mayweather's calibre, particularly as it was his first bout in a boxing ring.

"This was a man entering a new sport and taking on the best and while it was a comfortable win for Mayweather, McGregor has been lauded for the effort he put in," wrote The Irish Independent.

Online sports website Joe said: "There was to be no almighty shock, but McGregor earned plenty of respect [as well as a helluva lot of money] and can walk away from the encounter with his head held high."